Imperial County District Attorney, Sheriff and Baja California law enforcement officials meet

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez and Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes met with law enforcement officials from Baja California, Mexico to discuss collaborating on crime, automobile thefts, apprehension of criminals, and safety of Imperial Valley residents traveling in Mexicali, according to a press release from the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.
The meeting took place at the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, February 16. The Mexican delegation included officials from the Baja California prosecuting agencies Fiscal Central and Fiscal Regional Zona Mexicali, per the release.
