Imperial County drafts response to Vargas letter
An empty plastic gallon lays on the bank of the New River in Calexico. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider sending its answer to Congressman Juan Vargas regarding the New River and Salton Sea.

Vargas issued a letter to the board on Oct. 5 to respond to recent criticism of federal efforts to address environmental concerns at both sites. The board went so far as to float the idea at a recent meeting that it should rename the river after Vargas in hopes of inspiring more action.

