EL CENTRO — County employees now have new, lower-interest options for payroll loans.

On July 28, the county Board of Supervisors approved loan programs offered by Sun Community Federal Credit Union and First Imperial Credit Union. They are being offered as alternatives to the LoansATWORK program offered through BMG Money Inc. That program allows county employees to secure loans ranging from $500 to $5,000 at an interest rate of 23.9 percent. No minimum credit score is required, and payments are taken through payroll deductions.

