SACRAMENTO — Imperial County Farm Bureau was one of 33 organizations selected by the California Department of Food and Agriculture for funding through the Climate Smart Agricultural Technical Assistance program.

CDFA awarded a total of $2.1 million in Climate Smart funding statewide. The funding is designated to support recipients’ efforts to provide technical assistance to the applicants and awardees of CDFA’s Alternative Manure Management Program and its Healthy Soils Program.

