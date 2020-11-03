IVP

EL CENTRO — As of Monday morning the Imperial County Elections Department received more than 25,000 ballots from registered voters leading up to today’s General Election.

Voting opened in early October, when 81,500 registered county voters received ballots in the mail, meaning 31 percent of all registered voters had already cast their ballots by mail.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.