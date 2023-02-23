SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Ryan E. Kelley, Comite Civico del Valle Executive Director Luis Olmedo, Imperial County CEO Miguel Figueroa, and Deputy CEO Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter met with the 38th Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and other officials from the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy.

Former California State Senator Fran Pavley and current Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia chaired the discussion on Friday, February 17, according to a press release. The meeting was held in Mr. Schwarzeneggar's private office in Santa Monica, per the County of Imperial's Public Information Officer, Gil Rebollar.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.