PHOTO COURTESY ASSEMBLYMEMBER EDUARDO GARCIA
PHOTO COURTESY ASSEMBLYMEMBER EDUARDO GARCIA
PHOTO COURTESY OF COMITE CIVICO DEL VALLE / IMPERIAL COUNTY EXECUTIVE OFFICE
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Ryan E. Kelley, Comite Civico del Valle Executive Director Luis Olmedo, Imperial County CEO Miguel Figueroa, and Deputy CEO Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter met with the 38th Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and other officials from the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy.
Former California State Senator Fran Pavley and current Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia chaired the discussion on Friday, February 17, according to a press release. The meeting was held in Mr. Schwarzeneggar's private office in Santa Monica, per the County of Imperial's Public Information Officer, Gil Rebollar.
