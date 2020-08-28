EL CENTRO — Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, updated the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning the home kitchen operations in the county created under Assembly Bill 626.

AB 626, authored by Garcia, became effective Jan. 1, 2019. The counties of Imperial, Riverside and Santa Barbara to date are the only ones in the state to opt in, as the majority of counties have not taken a stance either way. Los Angeles, San Diego, El Dorado and Siskiyou have opted out.

