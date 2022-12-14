Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
FROM LEFT: Sheriff Sergeant Julio Hurtado and Sheriff Sergeant Damian Martinez are sworn in by Undersheriff/incoming Sheriff Fred Miramontes at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, Thursday, Dec. 8, in El Centro. PHOTO COURTESY OF ICSO
FROM LEFT: Correctional Sergeant Amanda Torres and Correctional Corporal Miguel Lizarraga are sworn in by Undersheriff/incoming Sheriff Fred Miramontes at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, Thursday, Dec. 8, in El Centro. PHOTO COURTESY OF ICSO
PHOTO COURTESY OF ICSO
IMPERIAL COUNTY – The County of Imperial is proud to announce four promotions within the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), according to a Tuesday, December 13, ICSO press release.
The following individuals will take on new leadership roles within the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Sergeant Julio Hurtado, Sheriff Sergeant Damian Martinez, Correctional Sergeant Amanda Torres, Correctional Corporal Miguel Lizarraga.
