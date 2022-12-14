IMPERIAL COUNTY – The County of Imperial is proud to announce four promotions within the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), according to a Tuesday, December 13, ICSO press release.

The following individuals will take on new leadership roles within the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Sergeant Julio Hurtado, Sheriff Sergeant Damian Martinez, Correctional Sergeant Amanda Torres, Correctional Corporal Miguel Lizarraga.

