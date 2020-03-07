IMPERIAL — Imperial school officials said they were shocked Tuesday night when voters in that city voted down a $30 million bond for school improvements.

Measure P, which was defeated by a margin of almost 55 percent to 45 percent, would have been used to fund the modernization of outdated classrooms, restrooms and schools, expand physical education facilities and construct a new multi-purpose room for school and community use.

