Newly elected IID Directors Karin Eugenio, Gina Dockstader and reelected Incumbent Alex Cardenas are sworn-in by Imperial County Superior Court Presiding Judge the Hon. William D. Quan, Friday, Dec. 2.
PHOTO COURTESY IID
FROM RIGHT TO LEFT: Karin Eugenio, Gina Dockstader, Alex Cardenas, JB Hamby and Javier Gonzalez, IID Board of Directors.
COURTESY IID
FROM RIGHT TO LEFT: IID Directors JB Hamby, Alex Cardenas, outgoing director James C. Hanks and Director Javier Gonzalez.
PHOTO COURTESY IID
Outgoing director James C. Hanks (center) is congratulated for his service by representatives of California Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s office Rene Felix (left) and Guillermo Hernandez (right).
The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors honored two long-time directors for their dedicated service.
During a social gathering on Thursday, December 1, special recognition, presentations and congratulatory comments were made for outgoing directors James C. Hanks and Norma S. Galindo for their service to the IID and to the water and energy customers the district serves, citing numerous significant accomplishments during their tenures.
