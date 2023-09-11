IMPERIAL – The Imperial Public Library is pleased to announce that the Library Board and City Council approved the library staff proposal to eliminate fines on overdue books.
According to a press release from the City of Imperial, time has shown that overdue library fines are an outdated and punitive way to get library materials returned. The nationwide trend is to pause a patron’s ability to check out until they bring the item back. The Imperial Public Library is the first library in the Imperial Valley to institute this policy, the release states.
