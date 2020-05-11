Imperial neighborhood gets social while distancing
Eddie Delgado mans the grill at his home during Saturday evening’s social distancing block party on Mazatlan Drive in Imperial. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 

IMPERIAL – It was too early in the evening to tell whether there would be dancing in the streets, but if there were, it was promised it would be done with proper 6-foot spacing.

Several households on Mazatlan Drive in the Paseo del Sol subdivision held a social distance “block party” Saturday evening. Basically, participating households opened up their garages, fired up their grills and had private cookouts in their front yards within view of their neighbors.

Imperial resident Mark Rodriguez gets in his tosses in a decidedly rigged cornhole game Saturday against wife, Adrienne, a ringer who pitched softball in college. PHOTO TOM BODUS
The Mia kids wait for dinner Saturday while Dad, Mohammad, prepares carne asada, chicken and shrimp kabobs on the grill. PHOTO TOM BODUS

