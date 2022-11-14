IMPERIAL — The Imperial Police Department (IPD) joined No Shave November, a fun campaign where officers forego grooming standards to grow facial hair for a good cause. 

The Imperial precinct is participating in the annual hairy event to raise awareness and donations for the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert.

