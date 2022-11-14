Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Imperial Police Department K-9 Officer Judy's nails were painted bright pink to help promote cancer awareness, along Officers Stiff (left), and records clerk Frazier (right), in a No Shave November social media post in 2019.
“My cousin, Jesus Cortez, and I grew up together. .... Lung cancer took him from us at an early age. He is forever missed .... I’m dedicating this month to him to raise awareness. We need a cure,” Officer Sanchez in a No Shave November post in 2019.
Imperial Police Department K-9 Officer Judy's nails were painted bright pink to help promote cancer awareness, along Officers Stiff (left), and records clerk Frazier (right), in a No Shave November social media post in 2019.
IMPERIAL POLICE DEPARTMENT INSTAGRAM PHOTO
“My cousin, Jesus Cortez, and I grew up together. .... Lung cancer took him from us at an early age. He is forever missed .... I’m dedicating this month to him to raise awareness. We need a cure,” Officer Sanchez in a No Shave November post in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.