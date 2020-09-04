Imperial PD to receive body cameras, new Tasers
Imperial Police Department Sgt. Max Sheffield holds out a X26 taser, which IPD officers currently use, on Thursday at the IPD in Imperial. The department will be receiving new tasers to replace its X26 tasers. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — The Imperial police officers will be outfitted for the first time with body-worn cameras with the delivery of new equipment with the help of the city’s cannabis funds.

The equipment is expected to arrive in four to six weeks and will include delivery of new Taser brand electroshock weapons.

