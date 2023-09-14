Imperial Police Department responds to suicide

IMPERIAL – On Tuesday, September 12 at about 11:59 a.m., the Imperial Police Department responded to the area of North “E” Street and 14th Street to a report of a male subject with an apparent gunshot wound.
According to a press release from the Imperial Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and located a male subject inside of a vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased on scene by medical staff. The Imperial Police Department Investigations Unit, and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit were called out to assist.
