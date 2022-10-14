Imperial Police goes pink in honor of breast cancer awareness

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Mayor Geoffrey Dale (left) was joined by officers Rubio, Caldwell, and Torres of the City of Imperial Police Department to receive the proclamation in honor BreastCancer Awareness Month.PHOTO Courtesy City of Imperial
IMPERIAL – As October reminds the community about the importance of prevention during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, mayor Geoffrey Dale made a proclamation presented to the City of Imperial Police Department during a City Council meeting on Oct. 5.
During the proclamation reading, Dale said that the city honors those that have lost their lives to breast cancer, sent condolences to their families, and recognized the courage of women and men who are living with the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.