Imperial pursues funding for utility bill relief
A view of homes along West Thirteenth Street on Wednesday in Imperial.

PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — This city is pursuing a $76,525 grant, which it will use to assist with some public utility bills for qualifying low- and moderate-income residents.

The Imperial City Council on Sept. 16 unanimously approved submitting the application. Results of the application are still pending.

