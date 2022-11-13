CALEXICO – Imperial Regional Detention Facility (IRDF) operated by Management and Training Corporation (MTC) donated 140 turkeys among local organizations and Calexico families ahead of Thanksgiving. This is an annual tradition for the detention facility, which aims to help the community year round but specially around the holidays. “We know it is a tough time for families out there, even more now with the prices of food going up so we are trying to help alleviate some of the burden for the holidays” said Warden William DeRevere.
IRDF staff delivered turkeys since the beginning of November to local organizations: Reps 4 Vets, Salvation Army, Brawley Feed the Need, American Legion, Brawley’s New Mount Olive Baptist Church and CUSD Family Resource Center. “We partnered with these local organizations they help out Veterans, homeless and families in need. Through them we can reach more people around the Imperial Valley and make a greater impact” said Melissa Palomino spokesperson for the facility.
