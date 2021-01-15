1C.jpg
The front of the former Westside School site on Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — Imperial Unified School District sold the former Westside School site on Thursday for $370,000.

The site, located at 2294 W. Vaughn Road in El Centro, was surplus property for IUSD.

