IMPERIAL — A $15 million grant from state Cap-and-Trade funds will be used toward a green transportation and affordable housing project here.

The Worthington la Luna Rural Housing and Transportation Partnership will consist of 114 high-density units of net-zero-energy affordable housing on a 3.5-acre lot at West Worthington and Nance roads. The plan calls for building more than 3/4 mile of new sidewalks, 2.74 miles of new bikeways and three crosswalks. Grant money will also be applied to purchasing 50 hybrid vans for CalVans vanpool service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.