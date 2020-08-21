Imperial seeking $8.5M grant for park
A view of the Imperial pool site on Thursday in Imperial. The city will be applying for a park grant, which it will use to revitalize the pool and build a park next to it. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — The City Council here has given the green light to apply for a $8.5 million grant for the city’s proposed Townsite Park Project.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the action during its regular meeting Wednesday.

