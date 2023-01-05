Christmas tree recycling

IMPERIAL — With the holiday season ending, the City of Imperial is offering a solution to dispose of natural Christmas trees by recycling them. The recycling program runs from January 4 to January 25.

The city posted that residents can place their live Christmas trees curbside by 6:00 a.m. The pick up will take place during the regularly scheduled trash day by Republic Services.

