IMPERIAL — Despite almost 48 percent of Imperial Unified School District parents saying in a survey they approved plans to allow students to have education in school buildings this fall, the district has decided to go to distance learning, which 34 percent of the 1,819 respondents preferred in the survey.

The 47.8 percent chose a four-hour school day, with students attending in person two days a week and participating in distance learning on the other days.

