Imperial to begin seeking bids for shade over splash pad
A view of the water splash pad at Eager Park on Saturday in Imperial. The city will now begin seeking bids to construct a metal shade structure to provide shade over the pad. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — This city will begin seeking bids to construct a shade structure over the water splash pad at Eager Park.

Last year, the city removed the shade structure previously installed over the splash pad due to damage it had sustained over time.

