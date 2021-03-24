Imperial to dedicate roadway to fallen Marine
Buy Now

LEFT: State Route 86, from Ralph Road, on Friday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA RIGHT: Marcus Miguel Cherry. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL — An 18-year-old Imperial man who was killed in action in 2004 while serving in the U.S. Marines Corps will be honored within the city here in a special way.

The entire section of State Route 86 that runs through Imperial will be dedicated to Marcus Miguel Cherry, the city of Imperial announced March 17.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.