Imperial to enact recycling ordinance
A Republic Services front-load landfill bin on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — Starting March 8, it will be mandatory for certain commercial businesses and multi-family dwellings in this city to recycle organic waste.

The Imperial City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a new recycling ordinance, which was in response to a state bill that made organic recycling mandatory for certain commercial and multi-family operations in the state.

