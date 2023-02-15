Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IVC Associated Students Government President, Itzel Landeros, stands for a photo next to the card she wrote for the "To: Immigrants With love" event at Imperial Valley College, Tuesday, February 14, in Imperial.
Imperial Valley College students wrote love messages and letters during the Undocumented Student Program event "To: Immigrants With love" on Tuesday, February 14, at the school's College Center in Imperial.
IMPERIAL – To celebrate the love for the migrant community, Imperial Valley College (IVC) Undocumented Student Resources invited its students to leave a message during the 'To: Immigrants With love' event on Tuesday, February 14 at the campus College Center.
"With all of the rhetoric that has been against immigrant communities and people of color, I think it's important to not only recognize or show love for immigrant communities on a love day such as Valentine's Day, but every day," Carlos Fitch, an Undocumented Students Outreach Specialist at IVC, said.
