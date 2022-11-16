EL CENTRO – To honor local non-profits, agencies, and volunteers making a positive impact in the region, the Imperial Valley Community Foundation (IVCF) celebrated its tenth Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards.

The Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse was filled with donors, partners, and honorees on Tuesday, November 15, gathered to share a meal and recognize those who are doing above and beyond to build a better Imperial Valley. The event recognized seven categories of philanthropy, including Lifetime Achievement, Philanthropist of the Year, Spirit of Philanthropy (Volunteer of the Year), Philanthropic Corporation of the Year, Organization of Impact (Special Non-profit Achievement), Distinguished Philanthropists and Distinguished Volunteers.

