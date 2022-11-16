Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
One World Beef was awarded with Philanthropic Corporation of the Year, during the IVCF 10th Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration, November 15, at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro.
Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego was awarded Organization of Impact (Special Non-profit Achievement), during the IVCF 10th Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration, November 15, at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro.
Robert Trimm shared a few words after receiving the “Spirit of Philanthropy “ Volunteer of the Year award during the IVCF’s 10th Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration, November 15, at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro.
EL CENTRO – To honor local non-profits, agencies, and volunteers making a positive impact in the region, the Imperial Valley Community Foundation (IVCF) celebrated its tenth Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards.
The Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse was filled with donors, partners, and honorees on Tuesday, November 15, gathered to share a meal and recognize those who are doing above and beyond to build a better Imperial Valley. The event recognized seven categories of philanthropy, including Lifetime Achievement, Philanthropist of the Year, Spirit of Philanthropy (Volunteer of the Year), Philanthropic Corporation of the Year, Organization of Impact (Special Non-profit Achievement), Distinguished Philanthropists and Distinguished Volunteers.
