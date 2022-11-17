Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO — Every year on November 15 the Imperial Valley Community Foundation (IVCF) holds an annual luncheon to celebrate National Philanthropy Day.
BHE Renewables, Marketing, and Community Relations Manager, Bari Bean, attended the IVCF National Philanthropy Day luncheon where she presented the Imperial Valley Community Foundation with a check for $75,000 to create a new BHE Foundation Grant to benefit Imperial County. The grant is funded by the BHE Foundation and will support its commitment to community enhancement, according to a press release.
