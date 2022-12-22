IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley Food Bank is continuing their inaugural “Photo with Santa at the Food Bank” event for two more days: Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., located at 486 West Aten Road in Imperial.
Per a statement from the IVFB, “The community is welcome to bring friends and family to take a photo with Santa in the food bank’s Imperial Grove area, which has a separate entrance available on the corner of Business Parkway and Commerce Trail in Imperial. Community (members) will only need to bring one non-perishable food item with them to enjoy a photo with Santa along with hot chocolate, cookies, and a coloring book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.