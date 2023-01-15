Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
BRAWLEY — A newly established tradition in the region, the Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-Off Fundraiser presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Association will return to the city for the event's fourth edition.
Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley CEO Ramrio Urias said that nine teams will participate in this cook-off edition. He said the first year of the event was held in Brawley, the second and third years were held in El Centro, and now the Cattle Call Queen association and the Brawley Chamber have collaborated to bring the event back to Brawley.
