On a white canvas, guests utilized their creativity with a guided painting event during the Paint and Sip event in honor of International Women’s day on Wednesday, March 8 at the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro.
EL CENTRO – Through a guided painting activity and enjoying refreshments, the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC) and the City of El Centro hosted Paint and Sip to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8.
Female attendees joined in the joy of painting a purple bouquet, led by Unwind and Design Creative Studio co-owner Kimberly Alfaro.
