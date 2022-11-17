Imperial Valley reservations now ﻿accepted for Tree for All program

Imperial Irrigation District is pleased to announce that reservations for the Tree for All program are now being accepted for residential customers located in Imperial Valley.

IID account holders can register for their free shade at iidtreeforall.org. Customers can reserve a free tree to be planted at their home, located to maximize energy savings. A valid, active electrical contract account is required, according to a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.