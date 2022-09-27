Imperial Valley Urban Forest Project: 115 trees to be planted in the City of Brawley

115 trees from Imperial Valley Urban Forest Project will be installed at Alyce Gereaux Park, Pat Williams Park, Meserve Park, Ridge Park, Malan and Sunset area, Hinojosa, and Jeffery Thornton Park. 

BRAWLEY — Imperial Valley Urban Forest Project will provide the City of Brawley with 115 trees for specific areas.

City Council approved Tuesday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Brawley and the City of El Centro for tree planting for the Imperial Valley Urban Forest Project.

