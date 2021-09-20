The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center held an open mic talent competition Friday night at Brawley Creamery, 545 Main St.
Top contestants were invited to perform on the big stage at the sixth annual Imperial Valley PRIDE Festival at Robert W. Rosa’s Memorial Field, 830 S. Fourth St., El Centro.
