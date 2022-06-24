Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
“Ocean of possibilities” a summer reading program from Camarena Memorial Library, includes read to me, toddler playtime, baby time, story time, with a virtual edition as well, libraries on the spectrum, and an awards party.
COUNTY – To prevent summer learning loss among students, libraries offer free reading programs during this season, to foster the love for literature and help them stay academically ready for next year.
“We noticed if they stop school and they don’t read during the summer it’s hard for them,” said Norma Rosales, Summer Reading Program coordinator at El Centro Public Library. “With the program, they stay on the same level of reading the whole year.”
