COUNTY – To prevent summer learning loss among students, libraries offer free reading programs during this season, to foster the love for literature and help them stay academically ready for next year.

Books
Summer reading programs help prevent children learning loss during the break as they motivate their creativity and love for books.

“We noticed if they stop school and they don’t read during the summer it’s hard for them,” said Norma Rosales, Summer Reading Program coordinator at El Centro Public Library. “With the program, they stay on the same level of reading the whole year.”

Norma Rosales
TOP: Norma Rosales, Summer Reading coordinator, invites the community to visit the El Centro Public Library and take advantage of the free programs and opportunities it brings all year.
El Centro Library
El Centro Public Library hosts the Read Beyond the Beaten Path reading program with activities for all ages during the summer months.
Summer activites at El Centro Public Library
Besides reading, El Centro Public Library hosts activities for children such as arts and crafts, coloring and trivia during the summer program. PHOTOs By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
"Ocean of possibilities"
“Ocean of possibilities” a summer reading program from Camarena Memorial Library, includes read to me, toddler playtime, baby time, story time, with a virtual edition as well, libraries on the spectrum, and an awards party.
Camarena Memorial Library
RIGHT: Camarena Memorial Library will also offer teens and adults reading club programs for the summer and continue with the literacy services program. PHOTOs By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

