The California Department of Housing and Community Development, leading affordable housing developer EAH Housing, and local officials broke ground on Imperial Village, an affordable Housing Community, on November 7, in Imperial.
PICTURED LEFT TO RIGHT: Laura Kuhn, director of Housing Choice Voucher programs at Imperial Valley Housing Authority, Welton Jordan, Chief Real Estate Development officer at EAH Housing, Kirk Mann, executive director at Imperial Valley Housing Authority, and Geoffrey Dale, mayor of the City of Imperial pose for a photo during a groundbreaking for Imperial Village, November 7, in Imperial.
IMPERIAL — Imperial Village broke ground to soon provide housing to low-income seniors age 62 and older.
The 69-unit affordable housing community was inaugurated Monday, Nov. 7, here over Imperial Avenue by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, leading affordable housing developer EAH Housing, and local officials. The Imperial Village project is an affordable Housing Community in Imperial County.
