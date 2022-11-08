IMPERIAL — Imperial Village broke ground to soon provide housing to low-income seniors age 62 and older.

The 69-unit affordable housing community was inaugurated Monday, Nov. 7, here over Imperial Avenue by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, leading affordable housing developer EAH Housing, and local officials. The Imperial Village project is an affordable Housing Community in Imperial County.

