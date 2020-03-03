IMPERIAL — Aside from nominating a presidential candidate and voting in selected state and local elections, voters in here will also be deciding on a $30 million bond measure.

If approved, Measure P would provide $30 million for the Imperial Unified School District. As described on the ballot, the money would be used to improve the quality of education by modernizing outdated classrooms, restrooms and schools, expanding physical education facilities and constructing a new multi-purpose room for school and community use.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.