Kristina Shields, a resident of the City of Imperial, is the new city clerk. She now has a seat at the city council chambers, where she started serving with clerk duties in council meetings, on January 4, in Imperial. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
IMPERIAL – After residents of Imperial decided the position of city clerk be elected rather than appointed, Kristina Shields is ready to assume the position, with 168 write-in votes during the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022.
The city clerk is a four-year position. It is responsible for publishing notices for public meetings, posting agendas, taking meeting minutes for the number of legislative boards governing the city, and ensuring compliance with state and federal open meeting laws.
