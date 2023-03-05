Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
James Kruk, Elvis tribute artist, stands at the Mechanics Bank® Center Stage previous to the 'A tribute to Elvis Presley' musical performance on Friday, March 3, at the 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial.
James Kruk, Elvis tribute artist, stands at the Mechanics Bank® Center Stage previous to the 'A tribute to Elvis Presley' musical performance on Friday, March 3, at the 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial.
IMPERIAL — With a black suit with colorful rhinestones and a true 'King of Rock and Roll' demeanor, Elvis tribute artist James Kruk took to the Mechanics Bank® Center Stage to perform hit songs by Elvis Presley on Friday, March 3, the opening day for the 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair.
Elvis Fans and fair attendees sang and danced the night away during the 'A tribute to Elvis Presley' musical performance, the first of the various musical acts at the 2023 Mid-Winter Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.