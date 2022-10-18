FIESTA DE LOS MUERTOS RESCHEDULED
IMPERIAL — The long-awaited Imperial Market Days inaugurating event – the Fiesta de Los Muertos – which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was been postponed for Oct. 28 due to temporary damages caused by the storm, which buffeted the outdoor event before it could even start.

"We did experience some flooding in our Downtown area and throughout the city," Imperial's Assistant City Manager, Alexis Brown, said.

