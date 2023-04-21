In-custody death at Imperial County Jail

EL CENTRO – On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., correctional oOfficers were conducting their regular safety checks, when a 38-year-old male incarcerated person, later identified as Marcus Williams, was found unresponsive in a jail cell at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Regional Adult Detention Facility.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), the correctional staff immediately attempted life saving measures to the individual along with the assistance of certified emergency medical personnel. Paramedics were immediately dispatched to the facility for further medical assistance. Despite all emergency medical efforts, Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene, per the release. Williams was incarcerated for arson and trespassing and was awaiting trial, the release states.
