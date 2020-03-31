110 IN THE SHADE: Growing together
The news about the COVID19 virus is bleak, though I’ve been unable to convince the teens and twenty-somethings I’ve seen congregating in Bucklin Park. But there are bright spots all around. Teachers and staff from Pine School in Holtville, Mains in Calexico and elsewhere conducted drive-by hellos to students. Students and their families were alerted through social media of the time and route the school caravans would take. Children and parents waved from the sidewalks as the cars honked and the school staff shouted greetings. Best drive-bys in town.

We had a personal bright spot recently when a friend in Xiamen, China, offered to send us masks that might help us with virus protection. Despite the xenophobic statements coming out of the White House, Chinese friends wish us luck and check in with us frequently to see how we are doing. We are certainly in this together, and we will beat COVID 19 by cooperating.

