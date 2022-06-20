Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
FROM LEFT: Councilmember Ramon Castro, Brawley; Councilmember Luke Hamby, Brawley; Councilmember Donald Wharton, Brawley; Mayor Pro-Tempore George Nava, Brawley; Mayor Sam Couchman, Brawley; Paul Kristedja, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, KPRS Construction; Ted Handel, Chief Executive Officer, Decro Corporation; Jesus Escobar, Chairman, Imperial County Board of Supervisors; and Laura Benson Vandeweghe (right), Chief Innovation Officer, Decro Corporation; toss dirt with their shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday at 4639 North 8th St., in Brawley.
Laura Benson Vandeweghe, Chief Innovation officer for Decro Corporation welcomes elected officials, dignitaries, and guests, during the indieDWELL Brawley groundbreaking at 4639 North 8th St., in Brawley on Friday.
BRAWLEY- indieDwell, an industry leader in the steel modular housing manufacturing sector, celebrated its groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its first California manufacturing facility installed in the City of Brawley on Friday.
The town of Brawley successfully competed with other cities and states for the project, which will create approximately 200 jobs when fully operational.
