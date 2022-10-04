Report released in train collision
Buy Now

A preliminary report has been released in a Sept. 8 train collision near Bombay Beach that killed two railroad workers.

FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The fatal Sept. 8 train collision near Bombay Beach occurred after a Union Pacific Railroad dispatcher routed a moving train on to a siding storing empty rail cars, a preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board states.

An engineer and a conductor on the moving train were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified by the Imperial County Coroner’s Office as Steven Brown, 67, of Riverside, and Zachery Lara, 25, of Victorville.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.