EL CENTRO – The Bureau of Land Management El Centro Field Office is seeking public input for a proposed replacement of the Cahuilla Ranger Station at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

The proposed 12,500-square-foot ranger station would include a visitor services reception area, restrooms, first aid area, maintenance workshop, an administration staff area, break rooms, showers and lockers, and an employee sleeping area, among other facilities.

