CALEXICO – The Institute of Mexicans Abroad in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, gave scholarships to students of the Imperial Valley. This academic support helps students of Mexican origin who study in the region. The agency shared on Friday that these scholarships went through the Calexico Educational Foundation. Among the scholarship recipient students, the new Calexico Unified School District superintendent, Arturo Jimenez, joined the event.
Institute of Mexicans Abroad provided scholarships to students
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
