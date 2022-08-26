Institute of Mexicans Abroad gives scholarships to students

On Friday, students of Mexican origin received scholarships through the Calexico Educational Foundation in collaboration with the Institute of Mexicans Abroad and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. PHOTO taken from the Mexican Consulate in Calexico Facebook

 PHOTO taken from the Mexican Consulate in Calexico Facebook

CALEXICO – The Institute of Mexicans Abroad in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, gave scholarships to students of the Imperial Valley. This academic support helps students of Mexican origin who study in the region. The agency shared on Friday that these scholarships went through the Calexico Educational Foundation. Among the scholarship recipient students, the new Calexico Unified School District superintendent, Arturo Jimenez, joined the event.

