Local binational authorities broke ground on the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project on Tuesday, Oct. 25, near the Calexico East Port of Entry and State Route 7, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTOs
CALEXICO – The desert landscape that receives border-crossing visitors near the Calexico East Port of Entry and State Route 7 will soon be transformed with the installation of a gateway monument and sustainable decorative hardscaping part of the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project.
The Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s multi-year $1.2 billion cleanup effort to create thousands of jobs, remove litter, and engage communities in beautification efforts across the state, a press release stated.
