CALEXICO – The desert landscape that receives border-crossing visitors near the Calexico East Port of Entry and State Route 7 will soon be transformed with the installation of a gateway monument and sustainable decorative hardscaping part of the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project.

The Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s multi-year $1.2 billion cleanup effort to create thousands of jobs, remove litter, and engage communities in beautification efforts across the state, a press release stated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.