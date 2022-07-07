Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO— Imperial County investigators are working to formally verify whether an alleged unauthorized fire near Seeley for which a citation was issued June 29 was the source of a much larger blaze later in the day, an official said Wednesday.
The wind-swept fire sent smoke and embers into the unincorporated town, setting lawns ablaze and threatening to ignite hones. It forced the town’s partial evacuation and burned more than 300 acres, including the New River bottom, farm fields and haystacks before being controlled early on June 30. One firefighter was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.