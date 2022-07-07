Seeley fire
Buy Now

The investigation is on-going into a June 29 fire that scorched more than 300 acres near Seeley and threatened the town.

 FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO— Imperial County investigators are working to formally verify whether an alleged unauthorized fire near Seeley for which a citation was issued June 29 was the source of a much larger blaze later in the day, an official said Wednesday.

The wind-swept fire sent smoke and embers into the unincorporated town, setting lawns ablaze and threatening to ignite hones. It forced the town’s partial evacuation and burned more than 300 acres, including the New River bottom, farm fields and haystacks before being controlled early on June 30. One firefighter was injured.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.