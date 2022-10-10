Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
CALEXICO — The 11th edition of the Harvest Bowl, the Imperial Valley Food Bank's signature fundraiser, teemed with donors as the event sold all its tickets to supporters who believe in helping feed the hungry.
The Imperial Valley Food Bank (IVFB) fundraiser – its staple, annual event – was held at San Diego State University Imperial Valley here on Saturday, Oct. 8, outdoors at the Rollie Carrillo Quad. The event featured a five-course dinner that included a tequila tasting, wine raffle, piñata raffle, silent auction, and live music from Mariachi Aurora de Calexico and Armando "Mando" Villaseñor of Mando's Stereo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.